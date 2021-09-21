Men’s toilets closed in Sleaford town centre after vandalism

Public toilets in Money's Yard, Sleaford. EMN-210921-105622001

In a statement by Sleaford Town Council the authority says the toilets at Money’s Yard are closed and are currently out of use due to vandalism.

This was a result of two incidents in the first week of September and the council has opted to keep them closed until a solution can be found.

The council operates the toilets, which are owned by North Kesteven District Council and they are working together, along with the anti-social behaviour team and police to resolve the matter.

The women’s toilets and the disabled toilet are undamaged and remain open.

The nearest alternative public toilets are at The Hub and the unisex toilet next to Sleaford Museum.

The town council came forward and took on the role of managing the Money’s Yard toilets after proposals by NKDC to close them and demolish the block for more parking space. There are ongoing plans by the town council to replace the out of date block.