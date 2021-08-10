More than three miles of Boston-area footpath set for ‘extinguishment’

‘Extinguishment’ is the term used when a footpath is taken out of public use.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:18 pm
A section of the footpath near Boston set for 'extinguishment'.

The footpath in question runs from Swineshead to Kirton via Amber Hill and measures 5,371m across three sections.

A spokesman for the council said such orders are made when a footpath is no longer needed for public use. In this case, it said there is a well-used public right of way nearby. ‘Extinguishing’ the path means it no longer needs to be maintained at public expense, they added

A consultation on the proposal closed the week before last without any objections.

* The information for this story originally came from a public notice published in this newspaper. You can read more public notices in our classified section.

Boston