More than three miles of Boston-area footpath set for ‘extinguishment’

A section of the footpath near Boston set for 'extinguishment'.

The footpath in question runs from Swineshead to Kirton via Amber Hill and measures 5,371m across three sections.

A spokesman for the council said such orders are made when a footpath is no longer needed for public use. In this case, it said there is a well-used public right of way nearby. ‘Extinguishing’ the path means it no longer needs to be maintained at public expense, they added

A consultation on the proposal closed the week before last without any objections.