Museum unveils re-opening date

The museum says it wants to re-open fully to everyone without pre-booking, which is why it is waiting until the next stage of the Government’s roadmap to revovery.

It says it will be opening on Wednesday June 30 without any pre-booking system, but with full covid-safety guidance.

The museum’s 2020 exhibition “Boston: The Threads to America” will be running until the end of August.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “”We hope that by having our doors open, rather than having limited access through a booking system, more people will have the opportunity to view the exhibition and the museum collections.”

Portfolio holder for heritage, Cllr Richard Austin, said, “Our priority is the care and wellbeing of our visitors and our staff, to ensure that Boston Guildhall can be accessed by all in line with the Government’s covid guidance.

“We are mindful that many museums across the UK are looking to reopen over the forthcoming weeks, and like many other visitor attractions we look forward to welcoming visitors back on to site again with a covid-secure approach reflecting our ‘We’re Good to Go’ kite mark accreditation awarded by Visit England .

“We will monitor the situation going forward and respond accordingly to ensure the safety of all. We look forward to reopening this wonderful historic building and sharing the services that we offer to our town and appreciate the support of everyone.”

The museum, which is free, will return to its normal hours of Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 10.30am and 3.30pm.