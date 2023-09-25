Residents are being invited to share their thoughts on nature in Lincolnshire to help shape a new Local Nature Recovery Strategy for the area.

The River Slea. People are being asked what aspects of nature are most important to them in Lincolnshire.

To help combat the ongoing loss of wildlife and habitat, the Government introduced Local Nature Recovery Strategies (LNRS) which will look for opportunities to help recover nature and increase the benefits it provides, bringing together local partners to shape and deliver the strategy.

The strategy will identify the best existing areas for nature in Greater Lincolnshire; create achievable priorities for recovering nature; and map the best areas to create and restore habitats that can provide additional benefits, such as natural flood protection and improved air quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Involving local people, businesses and organisations are needed to create a deliverable strategy for Greater Lincolnshire. Although landowners, farmers, local authorities and environmental groups will be key in delivering the strategy on the ground, the county council needs to understand what is important to people locally to direct its priorities for nature recovery.

Give your thoughts about Lincolnshire’s natural environment now at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/local-nature-recovery-strategy.

Lincolnshire County Council is working with North Lincolnshire Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and the Greater Lincolnshire Nature Partnership to produce the strategy for the region.

Everyone can play a part in turning the strategy’s goals into reality and improve our natural environment for wildlife and people, says the council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Putting together a Local Nature Recovery Strategy for Lincolnshire will help to identify suitable locations for nature recovery activities in the future, and in turn, tap into funding for these activities that will help deliver the strategy’s goals.

“At this early stage, we want to hear from everyone – residents, visitors, landowners, farmers, partner agencies and more – to hear what people love about Lincolnshire’s natural environment and species, so we can set the

priorities for enhancing it and start forming an initial strategy.”

Coun David Rose, cabinet member for environment at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Nature is important to each and every one of us and it is vital we do all we can to preserve and enhance it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“By filling in this quick survey and letting us know what habitats and species you consider important and what should be done to protect them, we can build up a comprehensive strategy for the whole of Lincolnshire and protect our beautiful environment for generations to come.”

Coun Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “From our internationally important coastline to the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds, Greater Lincolnshire is home to precious natural landscapes and an abundance of wildlife.

“We’re taking a strategic approach with our partners across the county to develop an ambitious plan that not only protects nature, but also enriches it for generations to come.

“We want everyone to gain from the economic, health and environmental benefits that nature gives us, so please give us your views to shape how we do this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This initial engagement for the strategy will end on December 15 2023.

After this, the responses will be analysed and the results will inform local experts later in the development process. A formal consultation of a draft LNRS will take place in early 2024.

Find out more about the Greater Lincolnshire Local Nature Recovery Strategy at www.glincslnrs.org.uk.

Local Nature Partnerships are Government Accredited and bring together local organisations, businesses and people who want to improve their local natural environment. The Greater Lincolnshire Nature Partnership sees 49