The bus will run from Scunthorpe Bus Station on Saturdays during the popular visitor attraction’s open season, which ends on October 26, 2024. It will leave the bus station at 9.25am, 11.25am, 1.25pm and 3.25pm and pick up from Normanby Hall at 12.25pm, 2.25pm and 4.25pm to Scunthorpe Bus Station.

This is an extension of service 4, which will includes Normanby Hall Country Park and brings people in from Brigg, Broughton, Timberlands, and Ashby. Service 4 connects at Brigg with service c4, so gives options for people from other places to visit Normanby Hall.

Coun Tim Mitchell, cabinet member for connectivity, said: “This is the first time in recent years that there will have been a direct bus service to Normanby Hall Country Park, which will enable even more people to enjoy their family friendly activities, beautiful gardens, the region’s only Go Ape, and more. People will be able to ‘Take The Bus’ rather than driving to reduce carbon emissions. It will also make it more accessible for the younger generation to visit with their friends as they are not having to rely on family members to give them a lift.”

This follows a raft of improvements that have been made to bus services across North Lincolnshire as part of a £2m cash boost from the Government. A new Saturday service connecting Kirton in Lindsey, Brigg and Barnetby to Humberside Airport (Service C4) launched in December 2023. Service 260 through the Ferry ward extended its routes in February 2024, with pick-ups in South Killingholme, North Killingholme and East Halton and an extended route into Immingham. An additional 350 Sunday 7.55am service between Scunthorpe, Barton and Hull was also launched in February 2024.

Coun Mitchell, continued: “Ensuring our communities across North Lincolnshire are connected is a key priority. We have listened to residents and have already implemented additional services, more routes, weekend services, fare caps and improved passenger information. Further improvements are in the pipeline thanks to the Government cash.”

The council received more than £1m government cash from the Bus Service Improvement Plan plus funding (BSIP+) for up to 2025 and more recently £965,000 following the government’s announcement of £150m funding to improve bus services for 2024/25 in the Midlands and North of England.

For more details about rural transport across North Lincolnshire visit www.northlincs.gov.uk .