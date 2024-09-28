Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Kesteven District Council’s Appointments Panel is recommending that councillors appoint Kath Marriott as the authority’s new Chief Executive, to take effect in the new year.

Ms Marriott, currently Chief Executive at Rushcliffe Borough Council in Nottinghamshire, is said to have emerged as the preferred candidate following a thorough vetting process of 20 candidates, which culminated in a rigorous day of interviews this past week, that included panels of council members, stakeholders and managers.

The recommendation for her appointment to succeed Ian Fytche and become the seventh Chief Executive of North Kesteven District Council will be considered by Full Council on Thursday October 3.

Ms Marriott has been Chief Executive at Rushcliffe since early March 2020, having started the position on an interim basis the previous July. Joining Rushcliffe as Community Engagement Manager in 2008, she became Executive Manager for Transformation there in 2012 and Deputy Chief Executive in 2015.

Math Marriott has been recommended to become the next chief executive of North Kesteven District Council. Photo supplied

Last year Rushcliffe was the only district or borough council to be shortlisted as Local Authority of the Year in the MJ awards, as NKDC has been the previous year.

Enthusiastic to welcome Kath to the council and to start shaping a new relationship that continues to drive the district and the council forward in North Kesteven, Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “It is clear that Kath has been very successful in her work at Rushcliffe and we look forward to working with her to build on what we have achieved and bring new ideas and fresh impetus to the well-established and successful operations and partnerships we enjoy at North Kesteven, and to the aims, ambitions and aspirations we have for our district of flourishing communities.

“It is right to reflect on the excellence, vision and direction Ian has exemplified over his near-20-years with us and I feel that with Kath in post that will be both continued and built on as we enter a new era of opportunity and potential including participation in the Greater Lincolnshire devolution arrangements.

“Discussions are underway to finalise arrangements and subject to the council decision we look forward to welcoming Kath to NK in the new year.”

The role is said to have attracted 20 applications from highly-skilled and experienced candidates, three of whom were selected for interview.