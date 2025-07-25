New Community RePaint Store opens in Sleaford

Sleaford repaint store opens. L-R Sheralee Lunn - LCC waste officer, Steve Pell EWC supervisor and David Steels NKDC Assistant Director. Photo: LCC

Sleaford residents are the latest community in Lincolnshire to have an added opportunity to live sustainably, through a new Community RePaint Store opened at the town’s Household Waste Recycling Centre on Pride Parkway.

The store, which opened on Friday (July 25), gives residents access to free, reusable paint.

The Community RePaint initiative collects unused and leftover paint handed in at the disposal sites that would otherwise go to waste and makes it available to local people completely free of charge. Whether you're refreshing a room or tackling a creative project, the store offers a wide variety of paints in different colours and finishes.

Coun Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council which opened the new provision at its HWRC, said: "We're really pleased to see the Community RePaint network expanding across Lincolnshire. These stores offer a brilliant way for residents to access free paint, save money, and do their bit for the environment at the same time."

Stock in the new Sleaford Repaint Store. Photo: LCC

This latest opening follows successful launches at the Louth, Grantham, Lincoln and Tattershall Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Sleaford Councillor Mark Smith, whose Executive Board oversight includes environment and public protection, said that the new facility has many benefits from supporting households with access to free paint through to the many environmental aspects it represents.

“It’s a win-win situation, giving people who have unused or part-used tins of paint lurking in their garages or sheds an opportunity to dispose of them safely, cleanly, easily and in a way that can advantage others – for free - and reduce all manner of environmental harms. It’s a brilliantly green way to reduce, reuse and repurpose paints and will spread colour and cheer throughout our communities,” he said.

Residents wishing to take advantage of the Community RePaint scheme — whether to drop off paint or collect some — simply need to speak to a member of staff on site.

The types of paint available depend on what has been brought in for disposal, but most types are accepted.

The Community RePaint Store is open to all recycling centre visitors from 9am to 4pm, Friday to Tuesday.

Community RePaint is a UK-wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating nationally.