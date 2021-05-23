New councillor wants to help Market Rasen grow

Coun Mark Hassan EMN-210517-080909001

Mark Hassan has lived in Market Rasen for the past three years.

A family man, with a three-year-old and a one-year-old, he is originally from Norwich, but spent most of his life in Portsmouth.

Working in the ports and maritime industry, he is interested in commercial development and feels his background would be beneficial to the town.

He said: “I have always worked in commercial development and have a sound business background.

“My interest lies very much in the field of economic development of the town.

“There is a lot of good going on in Market Rasen and I genuinely think the town has a lot of potential.

“This is especially so with the ‘high street’ given the town’s location; its proximity to the Wolds and the greater employment areas.

“There is a challenge there.”

Coun Hassan added: “I have a bit more time on my hands now, so I wanted to do something worthwhile – and this is a good opportunity to do that.”