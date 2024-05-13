New cultural community centre planned to open in North Lincolnshire
The Bangladesh Welfare Association North Lincolnshire has secured £40,000, of a £75,000 total project cost, from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, to help transform an empty building on Ferry Road in the town into a vital community centre for local residents.
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is part of the government’s levelling up agenda enabling investment in people and communities.
Coun Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This community project is exactly what the Government funding is for, as it continues to enable us to directly shape North Lincolnshire’s exciting future and build pride in our communities. It is another great example of a local organisation being provided with a fantastic opportunity to enhance their local community, provide more opportunities, and help improve the lives of others.
“It will provide social, educational, cultural and mental health benefits to thousands of residents within the Scunthorpe community, and I am looking forward to seeing the new community centre brought to life.”
Once the new centre is completed, there are plans for a varied and jam-packed timetable that will cater for all local residents, including: youth clubs, parent and baby groups, craft workshops, cultural celebrations, financial support and advice, interpreting and translation services, social groups, winter warmth drop-in, English classes, plus much more and will complement the existing CrosbyOne Centre.
Find out more about UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) on the Invest in North Lincolnshire website investinnorthlincolnshire.com