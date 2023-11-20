New culture board holds first meeting

​A new culture board has held its very first meeting to discuss cultural development in Lincolnshire.

​The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership's new culture board.

​The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has held the first meeting of a new, strategic eight member board, drawing on their experience from a variety of sectors to lead cultural change in South & East Lincolnshire.

The members met for its first quarterly meeting last week to appoint a chairman, tour two of the proposed new ‘cultural hubs’ at The Guildhall in Boston and Ayscoughfee Hall and Gardens in Spalding, and discuss future actions.

The new board members are Rob Pitman of Paradigm Arts; Coun Graham Marsh, Deputy leader of East Lindsey District Council; Coun Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for Culture at Boston Borough Council, and Coun Elizabeth Sneath, portfolio holder for Conservation and Heritage at South Holland District Council.

Also on the board are Claire Foster of Boston College, Tracy Stringfellow of Heritage Lincolnshire, former advertising and marketing expert Mark Rice, and Sarah Grundy of Lincolnshire County Council.

One of the key roles of the board will be to lead on the Partnership’s ambitious three-year National Portfolio Organisation programme, a £2million Arts Council England funded programme to support art, culture, heritage and creativity across the Partnership area, providing meaningful opportunity and programming for residents, developing the sector and helping to build our arts, culture and heritage capacity.