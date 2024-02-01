New fly-tipping record launched to hit back at fly-tipping in North Kesteven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When anyone appoints someone to remove waste on their behalf – such as house clearance, garden materials or scrap metal – it is essential that they are certain that those people are licenced and will dispose of the waste properly, without fly-tipping it.

Sadly though, all too often, the waste gets dumped illegally and the trail can lead back to the person whose waste it is and they themselves can be prosecuted and fined for not taking the necessary care. In the past year alone nine people within North Kesteven have been fined up to £400 each for so called ‘duty of care offences’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now though, the Council has made available on its website a form that can help householders to record essential information which, in the event of their waste being fly-tipped and traced back to them, can prove the measures they took such as noting the waste carrier’s name, address, vehicle registration and licence number. It also reminds of the need to get a receipt from the waste carrier and their signature.

New initiative launched, to help householders avoid the sting of fly-tipper waste carriers.

Cllr Mark Smith, North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Member with oversight of public protection, said: “Having proper paperwork in place acts as a deterrent against improper waste disposal and can protect the individual in the event of something going wrong.

“This new form doesn’t remove a resident’s responsibility for their waste, which extends beyond its removal. But it does provide a tool to encourage them to think about who they’re appointing to do the job, document their engagement with external carriers, promote community vigilance and discourage illegal methods of waste disposal.

“The initiative aims to combat environmental damage caused by fly-tipped waste and prevent the legal consequences for well-meaning and conscientious residents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Council works alongside key agencies as part of the Environmental Crime Partnership, working together to effectively tackle waste related crimes. The Chair of the Partnership, Ayeisha Kirkham, said: “Initiatives like this are instrumental in helping to tackle fly tipping so it is fantastic to see one of our partners continuing to support householders to do the right thing”.

Residents are urged to ensure the legitimacy of whoever they appoint ahead of time by checking their licences on the Environmental Agency’s public register: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register or call 03708 506606.

Always ask for this information and to see the paperwork – if they have it, they won’t hesitate to show it – and check its validity.

Emphasising individual responsibility, the Council advises residents not to proceed with any waste collection if uncertain about a carrier’s intentions. The initiative aims to combat environmental damage caused by fly-tipped waste and prevent legal consequences for residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Government changes the fines for failing to take proper care over waste disposal are going up from £400 to £600 after April 1, reduced to £300 in North Kesteven for prompt payment.

Other fines for fly-tipping, littering and graffiti will rise too. While there is no maximum threshold for fines imposed by courts, the fixed penalty notice fine for the fly-tipper is rising from £400 to £1,000 under the new legislation.

“Importantly, filling out the form doesn’t remove an individual’s responsibility for what happens to their waste, but it could help protect them if waste does end up being dumped by a carrier,” said Cllr Smith.

The form can be:

Downloaded and completed on the Council’s website here: https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/bins-waste-recycling/report-or-request-waste-service/report-fly-tipping

Downloaded, printed out and retained with a receipt of the transaction.

Or found on the back page of the latest NewsNK sent to householders in late January.

Simple guidance in the fight against fly-tipping is provided through the SCRAP code.