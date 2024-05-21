New King’s portrait at council
A year after the Coronation of King Charles III an official portrait has been made available for councils to display, in keeping with a long-held tradition of displaying monarchs in public buildings at the heart of national life.
In his last official duty as chairman for 2023-24 – and just hours after being at a Buckingham Palace Garden party – Coun Clarke was joined by the King’s representative Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, to reveal the portrait ahead of the Annual Council meeting.
“This portrait is not just a representation of a Monarch; it is a celebration of our collective history, achievements, and aspirations,” he said.
The photograph was taken last autumn at Windsor Castle by Hugo Burnand.