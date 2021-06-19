New mayor in message of unity to Boston

From left: The deputy mayoress, deputy mayor, new mayor, and his mayoress

Councillor Frank Pickett was appointed to the role at Boston Borough Council’s Annual General Meeting recently.

He succeeds Coun Anton Dani, who served in the post for two years due to the impact of the pandemic.

Coun Pickett has made an appeal to residents and businesses to continue to foster the collaborative spirit that helped the area through the last 15 months or so.

He said: “We thankfully appear to be on our way back to a level of normality, as we continue on the roadmap towards the end of restrictions across the country.

“The past year has been difficult for each and every one of us, whether you’ve been directly affected by Covid-19 or felt the impacts of the various lockdowns.

“However, one positive we can take from this pandemic is the fresh value we have found in coming together as a community and caring for one another; that’s something I’d like to see the residents and businesses of Boston keep up during this coming year and beyond.”

Coun Pickett represents Old Leake and Wrangle Ward and is Boston’s 486th Mayor. His Mayoress is Sandra Pickett.

His fellow ward councillor Tom Ashton has been selected as the deputy mayor and Zoe Lane will be the Deputy Mayoress.

Coun Pickett paid tribute to the outgoing mayor in his first address to the council.

He said: “It is a real honour to be Mayor of Boston and I will cherish every moment of being Mayor for the coming year. I would like to thank Cllr Anton Dani for his hard work being Mayor during these difficult times of COVID.”