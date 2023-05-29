The newly-elected Mayor of Louth has said she wants to 'put Louth on the map' during her tenure over the next 12 months.

Mayor of Louth Julia Simmons with husband Alan.

Former Deputy Mayor Julia Simmons has been elected as Louth’s Mayor for 2023-2024, and said she wants to showcase our town and everything it has to offer.

Having been born and raised in Louth, attending King Edward VI Grammar School, Coun Simmons spent many years in the entertainment industry as a singer, dancer, and actress and moved back to Louth in recent years.

And now having been elected as Mayor and chairman of Louth Town Council, Julia said she is “incredibly grateful and thankful” to be given the opportunity to represent the town and show how wonderful the community is here.

"We have such a wonderful community here, and I’m so grateful to be able to give something back,” she said, “There are so many community groups and charities here in Louth and I want to be able to help as much as I can.”

Julia said that she has been able to meet many people from all walks of life, and she was looking forward to being able to share people’s stories and showcase the many jewels in Louth's crown.

"Louth isn't known as the capital of the Wolds for nothing,” she said, “We’ve got some many wonderful facilities here – a fantastic theatre in the Riverhead, our cinema, a beautiful church, a lovely park, so many local businesses – everything you could need right here on your doorstep.

"There’s always room for improvement, but we’ve got a real gem here and we want people to know all about our town and to promote it.