Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

New Mayor wants to 'put Louth on the map'

The newly-elected Mayor of Louth has said she wants to 'put Louth on the map' during her tenure over the next 12 months.
By Rachel Armitage2
Published 29th May 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:50 BST
Mayor of Louth Julia Simmons with husband Alan.Mayor of Louth Julia Simmons with husband Alan.
Mayor of Louth Julia Simmons with husband Alan.

Former Deputy Mayor Julia Simmons has been elected as Louth’s Mayor for 2023-2024, and said she wants to showcase our town and everything it has to offer.

Having been born and raised in Louth, attending King Edward VI Grammar School, Coun Simmons spent many years in the entertainment industry as a singer, dancer, and actress and moved back to Louth in recent years.

And now having been elected as Mayor and chairman of Louth Town Council, Julia said she is “incredibly grateful and thankful” to be given the opportunity to represent the town and show how wonderful the community is here.

Most Popular

"We have such a wonderful community here, and I’m so grateful to be able to give something back,” she said, “There are so many community groups and charities here in Louth and I want to be able to help as much as I can.”

Julia said that she has been able to meet many people from all walks of life, and she was looking forward to being able to share people’s stories and showcase the many jewels in Louth's crown.

"Louth isn't known as the capital of the Wolds for nothing,” she said, “We’ve got some many wonderful facilities here – a fantastic theatre in the Riverhead, our cinema, a beautiful church, a lovely park, so many local businesses – everything you could need right here on your doorstep.

"There’s always room for improvement, but we’ve got a real gem here and we want people to know all about our town and to promote it.

"I want to do as much as I can to raise Louth’s profile, and to raise money for our vital charities too.”

Related topics:Mayor
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us