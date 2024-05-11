New NKDC chairman to help rural network

New North Kesteven District Council chairman Coun Andrew Hagues (left) and vice-chairman Coun Chris Goldson. Photo: NKDC

After three consecutive years of acting as consort and Vice-Chairman at North Kesteven District Council, Coun Andrew Hagues has been handed the Chairman’s chains of office for its 50th anniversary year.

Resident of Leasingham for 45 years, one of the villages he represents as District Councillor, he is especially keen to use his year of office to support the entire district through representation, promotion, participation and attendance at events and functions.

This is his first period as chairman of North Kesteven District Council after last year holding the vice-chairman’s position and before that supporting his wife Coun Lucille Hagues in her two years as chairman and vice-chairman. He has also

been chairman and vice-chairman of Lincolnshire County Council in recent years, where he has been a member since retiring from work.

Coun Mike Clarke passes on the chain of office to Coun Andrew Hagues.

For 40 years he worked for Anglian Water, travelling and working all over the region, dealing with new developments to ensure that the water supply and drainage infrastructure was ready in time.

He said: “It is a great honour to be elected to this role and I will do my utmost to diligently represent both the council and the communities within this wonderful district.

“I have lived in Lincolnshire since the age of 13 and have always felt the need to support my local area. To that end I am very pleased to be in a position to support the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network throughout my year as chairman. Itself in its 25th year, it is clear to me that it is a very worthwhile cause, carrying out excellent work within our rural communities, particularly in challenging loneliness and isolation within agriculture and horticulture.

“The LRSN provides help and support to Lincolnshire’s farming and horticultural communities and allied industries in times of crisis, stress and change. It has provided outstanding support to residents in our rural district and in their 25th

Outgoing NKDC chairman Coun Mike Clarke hands over money raised during his year of office to his chosen charities - £1.010.12 to Blesma’s regional outreach officer Sarah Criddle and £900.12 to Sleaford Salvation Army Major Dawm McGarvey.

year, I am keen as chairman to continue to raise awareness of this charity to ensure the community is supported. I anticipate that with members, officers, and public support for my fund-raising activities, our contributions will help make a difference to this worthwhile charity.”

After 33 years on the district council Coun Chris Goldson – a former Leader and its longest serving member, now in his ninth term – has been chosen to be Vice-Chairman to Coun Hagues. He represents Skellingthorpe & Eagle. He was

described by his proposer Council Leader Coun Wright as ‘a man who demonstrates civic leadership; always true to North Kesteven and the Ward he lives in’.

Outgoing chairman Coun Mike Clarke reflected on his year, saying: “All in all it has been a very remarkable year. I have been very humbled and moved by some of the people I have talked to but mostly I have been honoured to represent such a great council as North Kesteven.

“I have been delighted to represent the district of North Kesteven at various engagements during my civic year and to share our council’s aspirations. In my civic year we have looked to a greener future, represented by a litter pick with the winner of our Leader of the Day Competition and the honour of planting the first of 50 oak trees in commemoration of the council’s 50th anniversary.”