New plans in North Kesteven

Planning

The applications are published up to May 9 in a weekly list.

You can view any documents linked to them and comment via the council’s planning portal on their website: https://planningonline.n-kesteven.gov.uk/online-applications/

Planning applications for the Sleaford and district in the last week are:

14 Holly Close, Nocton, Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 2FW: Single storey side extension.

Land adjacent to 30 Gorse Lane, Silk Willoughby, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 8PF: Reserved matters application for five dwellings following outline planning permission 20/1047/OUT.

103 Eastgate, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7EE: Removal of existing hedge and erection of 6ft fence, addition of electric gates to driveway and construction of a detached garden room/home office.

Bramble Cottage, Great Hale Drove, Great Hale, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 9GJ: Single storey front extension.

12C East Road, Navenby, Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN5 0EP: Extension (retrospective application).

For week ending May 2

Sleaford Tennis Club, Recreation Ground, Boston Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7HH: Installation of air source heat pump (retrospective application).