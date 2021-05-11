New plans in North Kesteven

The applications are published up to May 9 in a weekly list.
You can view any documents linked to them and comment via the council’s planning portal on their website: https://planningonline.n-kesteven.gov.uk/online-applications/
Planning applications for the Sleaford and district in the last week are:
14 Holly Close, Nocton, Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 2FW: Single storey side extension.
Land adjacent to 30 Gorse Lane, Silk Willoughby, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 8PF: Reserved matters application for five dwellings following outline planning permission 20/1047/OUT.
103 Eastgate, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7EE: Removal of existing hedge and erection of 6ft fence, addition of electric gates to driveway and construction of a detached garden room/home office.
Bramble Cottage, Great Hale Drove, Great Hale, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 9GJ: Single storey front extension.
12C East Road, Navenby, Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN5 0EP: Extension (retrospective application).
For week ending May 2
Sleaford Tennis Club, Recreation Ground, Boston Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7HH: Installation of air source heat pump (retrospective application).
18 Victoria Street, Billinghay, Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4HQ: Partial demolition of existing barn and demolition of adjoining garage. Construction of new extension to barn to form garage/workshop with hobby room over; construction of adjoining garden room including access to hobby room; alterations and improvements to access and parking area.