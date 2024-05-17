New play equipment at George Street play area in Sleaford
Sleaford Town Council has announced that new play equipment is being installed on George Street play area.
It comes following community engagement and will be using financial contributions from developers of recent local housing projects in the town known as Section 106 money.
Installation will start on Monday (May 20) with delivery lorries arriving with the items of equipment and will take about two weeks, says the council
The grass in the play area will not be cut while the installation is taking place.