New play equipment at George Street play area in Sleaford

George Street play area in Sleaford.

Sleaford Town Council has announced that new play equipment is being installed on George Street play area.

It comes following community engagement and will be using financial contributions from developers of recent local housing projects in the town known as Section 106 money.

Installation will start on Monday (May 20) with delivery lorries arriving with the items of equipment and will take about two weeks, says the council

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...