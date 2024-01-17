New £300,000 scheme to help Lincolnshire residents access funding to keep homes warm

A group of local councils have been awarded government funding to help households struggling to access support to improve energy efficiency of their homes, reduce emissions and save money.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has awarded £300,000 to the ‘Lincs 4 Warmer Homes’ Local Energy Advice Demonstrator project, with Lincolnshire County Council supporting a joint bid from North Kesteven District Council in partnership with City of Lincoln Council, South Kesteven District Council and West Lindsey District Council.

The funding will be used to provide support to people living in hard-to-modify homes and increase uptake of government funding initiatives.

These initiatives are designed to help people living on low incomes, or people with long-term health conditions that could be made worse by living in a cold home, with support to insulate their homes and change to an effective, sustainable heating system - such as the Great British Insulation Scheme, Home Upgrade Grant, Energy Company Obligation and Boiler Upgrade Scheme that already exist.

More Lincolnshire residents will get help with new heating systems as part of the funding for upgrades.

Now, a team of advisors have been recruited to run drop-in advice sessions, in targeted parts of Lincolnshire. The team will also visit people in their homes, to establish what is needed and then support people to undertake

work. Lincs 4 Warmer Homes will work with health professionals to identify people with long-term health issues who will benefit the most from improved homes.

Councillor Ian Carrington, deputy leader and executive member with special responsibility for housing at North Kesteven District Council, and chairman of Lincolnshire County Council’s Environment and Scrutiny Committee, said: “I am delighted that our application for a Local Energy Advice Demonstrator has been successful. It links the housing standards, environmental and public health agendas together to improve homes, make them fit for the future, and reduce harmful emissions to the air.”

“The new team will be able to reach people who might otherwise get left behind in the transition to using clean technologies and sources of energy to heat their homes and power their appliances.”

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, the county council’s executive councillor for adult care and public health, said: “This is excellent news for the county and will build on the work of the Lincolnshire Good Home Alliance. We want

to help the people in the most need to ensure their homes are energy efficient and take advantage of the wide range of support already available. This will reduce energy bills, keep homes warm and help residents live independent, healthy lives.

“This new funding will especially support those who can’t easily modify their homes, like older people, people with care and support needs or people living in fuel poverty. We look forward to working with our district partners on the project, which will make a very real difference to people’s lives.”

Councillor Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council’s Environment and Sustainability Group, added: "Securing this pivotal funding for 'Lincs 4 Warmer Homes' is not just an environmental triumph; it can be a game-changer for some of Lincolnshire’s residents that most need support. In West Lindsey, we're steadfastly committed to championing sustainable futures and leaving no one behind.

“This project harmoniously intertwines the fabric of energy efficiency, social equity, and public health. It's more than insulation and efficient heating; it's about catalysing community resilience, fostering well-being, and energising our steps towards a net-zero future. Let's remember: a warmer home is the cornerstone of a healthier, more vibrant life. We are not just cutting carbon; we are amplifying the quality of life across Lincolnshire."

Councillor Rhys Baker, South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet Member for Waste and Environment, added: “This is a fantastic initiative which will help Lincolnshire residents access better support around energy issues and combat fuel poverty. It is so important that vulnerable residents are provided with the best possible guidance and practical assistance to live in warm and efficient homes”.

Councillor Donald Nannestad, Portfolio Holder for Quality Housing at the City of Lincoln Council, said: “We have a high number of residents classed as living in fuel poverty in Lincoln - living in a house that is expensive to heat. This scheme is important to assist the residents of Lincoln that are most in need to access energy efficiency grants and support.

“To complement this brilliant scheme, the City Council will be working very closely with the newly appointed Home Energy Advisors to help those living in fuel poverty in our area.”