New Rasen foodstore set to be approved

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee will be asked to approve Morbaine’s proposals for land off Gallamore Lane which will see a number of existing buildings on site knocked down as part of the build.

The applicant estimates around 40 full-time equivalent positions will be created by the plans.

A report before the committee from planning officers said: “The principle of the proposal is acceptable and the location of the site on the edge of Market Rasen has been justified through passing the main town centre sequential test and impact test.

“The position of the proposed access is acceptable and would not have a harmful highway safety impact subject to conditions and final details submitted at reserved matters.

“Furthermore, the proposal is not expected to have a harmful impact on visual amenity, biodiversity, contamination and drainage subject further details submitted via conditions or through a reserved matters application.”

The developer, which has yet to officially name an operator for the store, said its numbers used official guidelines based on occupancy by Aldi or Lidl.

The design will also take inspiration from the newly built Market Rasen Leisure Centre and traditional barn constructions.

Some 120 car parking spaces will be created alongside cycle parking and paved and landscaped areas.

The plans have received support from Market Rasen Town Council and a number of local residents who have praised further choice in food, less distance to travel, more employment and being able to walk to the store instead of driving.

However, Tesco Stores, which has a supermarket on Linwood Road, has objected to the plans due to inadequate assessments of the impact on Market Rasen Town Centre.

The chain itself predicts a “significant adverse impact” on the build and accuses the applicant of “overstating” the number of new jobs and being a “speculative” development.

They add there will be poor transport access and that the development will conflict with the open countryside.