New Reform leader promises to ‘break the mould’ as protestors say ‘we’re watching you’

Resist Reform rally outside the first meeting of Lincolnshire County Council since Reform took control. Credit: LDRS

The new Reform leader of Lincolnshire County Council said the party is ‘new, fresh and ready to break the mould’ as his group took formal control.

Councillor Sean Matthews was officially chosen as the authority’s leader on May 23, relegating Conservatives to the opposition for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Onlookers in the council chamber held signs saying ‘We’re watching you’, and promised to scrutinise the party’s climate policies.

The Reform group’s lack of political experience came under fire during the meeting, but Coun Matthews insisted the new councillors would shake the council up.

“We are new, we’re fresh, and we’re here to break the mould and bring different views and opinions in running the council,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“That’s democracy. The only person here with experience of running a council is [former leader] Councillor Martin Hill, and he didn’t win a majority.”

In response to the Resist Reform protest held outside before the meeting, he said: “I hope they are watching us. We’re accountable and we will stand to account.”

Several of his old social media posts have attracted criticism since the election. Coun Matthews said he wanted to put them behind him, saying: “I’m working for everyone.

“I’m not worried about old posts from years ago which I’ve already apologised for.

“I want to look forward and be judged on what I did in the future, not years ago when I had no interest in becoming a politician.”

Protesters outside the hall held signs asking ‘Are you sure you’re fit to run this county?’.

Rosemary Robinson, Lincoln leader of Extinction Rebellion, said: “We’re here to tell Reform ‘We’re watching you’. We’re going to keep a close eye on their policies,” she said.

“They have to take climate change seriously – Lincolnshire is the area most at risk from rising sea levels and flooding.

“They’re spending their time talking about migrants and DEI [diversity, equality and inclusion] instead of things that matter.”

Another protester who asked not to be named said: “We need to remind the council that they’re here to represent the whole of Lincolnshire, not just their voters.

“The majority of the UK is very concerned about climate change – they need to remember that.”