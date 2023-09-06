New report to detail ‘state of the district’ for South Kesteven
The council says its study uses the latest available statistics to give an up-to-date, balanced, objective and comprehensive description of the society and economic performance of the district of South Kesteven.
It highlights the unique characteristics of the area, its strengths and positive trends. It also flags key issues and challenges that the district will face over the course of the 2020s.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It also gives context to the information, with local, regional and national comparisons.
Council Leader Coun Richard Cleaver said: “Our task, as community leaders, is to ensure that the district’s many strengths and advantages are fulfilled, and that South Kesteven rises to the challenges of the future, so enabling the district to meet its full potential.
“The report will be useful to all of our stakeholders who wish to learn more about South Kesteven, whether they are partners, businesses, civil society organisations and members of the public, and whether they are resident to the district or beyond.”
The four key long term strategic challenges are:
- Economic underperformance relative to neighbouring areas over the past decade
- Persistent pockets of severe deprivation
- An increasingly aged population
- Leading the district in tackling the Climate Emergency
Coun Cleaver added: “We believe this analysis will prompt debate and help all of us who want to meet the challenges of improving the lives of all those who live in, work or visit our district.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
SKDC’s Cabinet members will be handed the State of the District Report 2023 at its meeting next week, with a recommendation for its publication on the SKDC website, www.southkesteven.gov.uk
A report to Cabinet says: “The State of the District 2023 provides an up-to-date, balanced, objective and comprehensive description of the society and economic performance of the district.
“It highlights the unique characteristics of the area, its strengths, and positive trends, whilst also highlighting the emerging strategic challenges that the district may face.”
The report will support a number of new documents that are currently due to be refreshed, such as a new Corporate Plan for the district coming later in 2023 plus using the data to inform bids when funding opportunities arise to seek to tackle some of the challenges across the area.