An annual report detailing ‘The State of the District’ is about to be published by South Kesteven District Council.

The council says its study uses the latest available statistics to give an up-to-date, balanced, objective and comprehensive description of the society and economic performance of the district of South Kesteven.

It highlights the unique characteristics of the area, its strengths and positive trends. It also flags key issues and challenges that the district will face over the course of the 2020s.

It also gives context to the information, with local, regional and national comparisons.

Council Leader Coun Richard Cleaver said: “Our task, as community leaders, is to ensure that the district’s many strengths and advantages are fulfilled, and that South Kesteven rises to the challenges of the future, so enabling the district to meet its full potential.

“The report will be useful to all of our stakeholders who wish to learn more about South Kesteven, whether they are partners, businesses, civil society organisations and members of the public, and whether they are resident to the district or beyond.”

The four key long term strategic challenges are:

Economic underperformance relative to neighbouring areas over the past decade

Persistent pockets of severe deprivation

An increasingly aged population

Leading the district in tackling the Climate Emergency

Coun Cleaver added: “We believe this analysis will prompt debate and help all of us who want to meet the challenges of improving the lives of all those who live in, work or visit our district.”

SKDC’s Cabinet members will be handed the State of the District Report 2023 at its meeting next week, with a recommendation for its publication on the SKDC website, www.southkesteven.gov.uk

