Trading Standards services across Lincolnshire have joined a national scheme that allows residents to know they are buying from businesses that work in a legal, honest and fair way.

Businesses who sign up to the scheme will be vetted by Lincolnshire Trading Standards – working in conjunction with North and North East Lincolnshire councils – and then added to an online Buy with Confidence database.

Consumers can then search that database and have the added piece of mind that each business has been thoroughly vetted and approved by Trading Standards.

To receive accreditation, businesses go through a strict procedure of researching their trading history, financial background and a criminal records check.

Buy With Confidence first launched nationally in 2008 and is the largest scheme of its kind, supported by 67 local authority Trading Standards services around the country. The scheme is open to businesses operating in most sectors, not just the building and motor trades.

Coun Daniel McNally, executive councillor for Trading Standards at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Buy With Confidence helps give the public the reassurance that any business on our list is only there because it deserves to be. By becoming members, businesses can help us steer people away from the rogues and fraudsters that give legitimate businesses a bad name, and towards good, honest, reliable traders.

“Being Trading Standards approved sets businesses apart from their competitors, and reassures their customers that they’re operating in a legally safe and honest way. Each approved trader gets a public profile on the database, can use the ‘Trading Standards approved logo’, and will get ongoing advice from Trading Standards to help them stay compliant with any new or changing legislation.

“During these challenging financial times, we all want to make sure every penny is spent wisely. By choosing to shop with ‘Buy With Confidence’ approved businesses, you know you’re getting what you pay for.”

For businesses looking to sign up to the scheme in Lincolnshire, Trading Standards is offering a 50 per cent discount on membership fees for new members until April 2025.