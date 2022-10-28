New Skegness TEC college step closer after plans are submitted to ELDC

The site is to the west of Skegness off Wainfleet Road.

Skegness TEC (Training, Education, Careers) would be the town’s first full-scale further education hub, creating 30 full-time jobs.

It would include a two-storey college building, motor vehicle workshop, courtyard area and a multi-used games area, the application states..

Party funded by Skegness’ Towns Fund, the new college would form part of the Skegness Gateway proposals on a 136-hectare site off the A52 Wainfleet Road currently farmed by the Sanderson family.

An impression of the new Skegness TEC college.

The masterplan for the land next to a retail park to the west of Skegness would also include: around 1,000 new homes, specialist accommodation for older people, a tourism offering, crematorium, employment and commercial land as well as significant green spaces and amenities for local people..

TEC Partnership (formerly the Grimsby Institute Group) are the education organisation behind the plans currently awaiting ELDC approval.

It is hoped the new college would end the need for many Skegness students to face journeys to Grimsby or Boston to further their education.,

Training, skills and education is part of the improving of choice in the further education sector within the district which the new college facility would enhance.

The land next to the retail park is currently farmed by the Sanderson family.

The plans have been unanimously supported by local residents, businesses and East Lindsey District Council, the application claims.

A new bus stop would be added outside, along with a footpath and safe crossing point, to help students travel to the college.

It had been hoped that construction could start this year, but that seems unlikely with plans only being submitted now.

The application by Jefferson Sheard Architects says that as the allocated land was larger than the space required. ,the remaining land has been set aside to the east of the college for potential future use.

Proposals are now available for the public to view and comment on through the East Lindsey District Council website.at publicaccess.e-lindsey.gov.uk