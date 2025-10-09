New supported housing project taking shape in Market Rasen

Work is progressing on the supported housing project in Market Rasen. Photo: LCC

Significant progress is said to have been made on a new housing project that will offer supported living to working age adults with disabilities.

Grange House in Market Rasen will offer 10 apartments with access to 24-hour care and support, as well as a range of communal areas where tenants can meet with families and friends and enjoy group activities.

In addition, there will be a community-focused social enterprise, offering an opportunity to learn new skills through growing produce and caring for animals.

The project is a collaboration between Acis Group, Lincolnshire County Council and West Lindsey District Council, made possible by additional funding from Homes England. The authorities say the project aims to provide high-quality supported housing, ensuring that individuals have the care and resources they need to live as independently as possible. The development is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Coun Steve Clegg, executive member for adult care and health, said: “The project will mean individuals can remain in a home of their own, with the support they need to live meaningful and independent lives. This will let them stay connected to their local community, where they can be supported by their social network. This will be an incredibly beneficial project, and I look forward to seeing good progress made over the coming months.”

Acis Group is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to providing quality housing and support services across Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, and the East Midlands. With a strong focus on empowering communities with services designed to support people at every stage of their lives.

Greg Bacon, CEO of Acis Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to be bringing this development to Market Rasen, investing £3.9 million to give this stunning Grade II listed building and its associated stable block a new purpose that aligns perfectly with our vision for supporting communities when they need us. This project reflects our long-term commitment to the town and the people who live here, ensuring they have access to high-quality, supported housing that enables them to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

Coun Stephen Bunney, ward member for the Market Rasen area in West Lindsey, said: “This project will provide invaluable opportunities for individuals to live independently while remaining connected to their community. The inclusion of communal spaces and a community-focused social enterprise will bring real benefits, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this development will have on local people.”

A spokesperson for Homes England said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities. This investment through the Affordable Homes Programme does just that, enabling Acis Group to build 10 much-needed new homes the people of Lincolnshire can be proud of.”

Lindum Co-Chair Edward Chambers said: “Renovating an older building is always challenging, and Acis Group deserves real credit for its commitment to this restoration. Once complete, the project will not only provide an important facility for the community but will also breathe new life into a well-known local landmark, transforming it from a state of disrepair into a building that is fully restored and fit for purpose.

“As a local company with expertise spanning both large-scale construction and intricate heritage restoration, this scheme was an ideal match for our skilled and practical workforce. Our joinery workshop contributed by crafting bespoke sash windows and skirting boards, while our construction team is overseeing the project from start to finish, ensuring every aspect is completed to the highest standards of quality and safety.”