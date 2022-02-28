New team to raise local pride across East Lindsey

New sweepers are being bought as part of the new 'Pride' team project.

The District Council has approved additional funding for a ‘Pride in East Lindsey’ team to be recruited to work alongside the current Neighbourhood Services team to help improve the appearance of towns, and tackle some of the more difficult cleansing tasks.

Funding will cover the purchase of a van mounted street cleansing unit and a pedestrianised sweeper with a trailer - and the recruitment of three additional members of staff to form the team.

This will support the Council in being able to provide a higher level of cleansing in local hot spot areas, to help to engage the local community, and stimulate behaviour change around keeping local environments clean.

It will also help to enhance and support the work of the council’s Neighbourhood Services team and property maintenance teams, to meet Councillor’s aspirations for a highly visible and effective cleansing response team, to support the council’s Environmental Improvements project and to support the work of the Vital and Viable project.

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, said: “It is so important that the appearance of our towns are inviting and welcoming to our residents and visitors particularly in supporting our local businesses in the recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

“The Neighbourhoods Team is often called upon to assist with areas that are the responsibility of the county council such as weed removal from pavements as these can make a town look neglected.