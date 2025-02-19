New wedding venue and glamping site proposed in village near Horncastle

The proposed north east elevation. Image: ELDC

A new wedding venue could be built in a village near Horncastle if plans are approved.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Jenny Caswell has submitted a proposal to East Lindsey District Council to convert a barn on Woodbine Field in Old Woodhall into a venue that would also serve as a community space, a fitness studio and a base for local events.

The application for the site off Old Woodhall Road also seeks permission to create a lake and install six glamping huts with parking spaces, along with a gravel parking area for 51 cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barn is located in the northwestern corner of the site, and the proposed venue would include a function room, office/bridal room, kitchen/preparation area, food store, caretaker’s room, toilets, storage space, a patio area, and an open veranda.

The proposed site plan. Image: ELDC

Three of the glamping huts will be located along the southwestern perimeter of the proposed lake, while the other three will be positioned around the northeastern side.

According to the applicant, the wedding venue will have views across the site, proposed lake, glamping huts, and vegetation, creating a serene and private setting.

A design and access statement prepared by Neil Dowlman Architecture said: “The proposal seeks full planning permission for the conversion of the barn to form a wedding venue, permission for a lake and glamping accommodations to be erected on site and associated parking and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals’ primary purpose is to provide the area with a wedding venue that can also be used for local community events and visitor attraction.

“The proposed development will deliver high-quality and functional design which will provide the community with a space to gather, celebrate and host local events. The glamping accommodation will also provide visitor attraction to the rural community of Old Woodhall and the Lincolnshire Wolds.”

The statement added: “We believe the proposals are an appropriate development within the location as it is improving the site, while also economically and socially supporting the local community. The development will also provide a unique wedding venue for local Lincolnshire couples. Therefore, bringing tourism to Old Woodhall and the surrounding area.”