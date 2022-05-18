New West Lindsey chairman's hopes for civic year

Coun Roger Patterson and Coun Angela Lawrence

Coun Angela Lawrence was appointed this month to take on the position, which makes it her third time in the leading role.

The announcement was made at the full Council meeting last week, when former Chairman Coun Steve England handed over the chain of office.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Lawrence said she was ‘honoured’ to be elected.

Coun Angela LAwrence

She added: “I am really looking forward to the Civic year ahead, especially as we are coming out of Covid and some sort of normality can resume.

“I am looking forward to getting out and about in the district, attending events and meeting the wonderful people of our district. It is even more special as this is the

Queens Platinum Jubilee year too.

“There are so many events talking place across the district. I will be doing my bit to support events personally in Keelby, Caistor and Great Limber, as there are tea

Coun Roger Patterson

parties, beer festivals and lots of entertainment planned – it is going to be great fun.”

Although Coun Lawrence represents the Caistor and Yarborough ward, her role as Chairman means she will represent the whole of the District as the civic head of the council.

Coun Lawrence is passionate about children and education and hopes to do what she can to raise awareness of the activities and opportunities available to families across the district for their own health and well-being and the importance of a good start.

The Chairman’s chosen charities this year are the NSPCC and Lincolnshire Domestic abuse.

Coun Lawrence added: “The charities I have chosen are ones that I have personally been involved in.

"Working in the child care sector my whole working life, both as a primary teacher and as a business owner, makes you realise how important it is to get a good start in life and the impact dysfunctional homes can have on people for the rest of their lives.”

Coun Lawrence was first elected on to West Lindsey District Council in 2004 and was elected as Chairman in 2015-2016 and again in 2017-2018.

Coun Roger Patterson has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Council and will support Coun Lawrence throughout the civic year.

Coun Patterson is no stranger to wearing the chains of office, as he was Vice Chair with Cllr Lawrence in 2015-16 and was also Chairman of the Council in 2016-2017.

Coun Patterson said: “I’m deeply honoured to have been elected Vice Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, supporting Coun Lawrence, who is a fantastic chairman.

“It’s a privilege to support the Chairman in her Civic Year, learning and telling about all the wonderful things going on in our communities, promoting West Lindsey as a great place to do business, to visit and to live, and to showcase the district as a potential place for companies to invest in and take advantage of our diverse and hardworking potential workforce that already complement the existing businesses already established here.”

The Chairman and Vice Chairman, as an ambassador for the district, attend many events throughout the district, county and East Midlands.