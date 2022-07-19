NK Community Champion Awards area back for 2022

NKDC has launched the search for its Community Champions of 2022.

There are 11 categories this year drawing on community endeavour within the arts, sport, environment, business, community safety, health and wellbeing and community spirit. Also applauded are good neighbours, young achievers and those showing long-term commitment to a group or organisation, making things better through their business or pioneering climate action.

This is the 12th year of the awards and given all of the jubilee events and recent pandemic and refugee consideration, we anticipate hearing about some really great community efforts.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations must be made by September 9. So get them in while fresh in your mind before the summer holidays. A celebration evening will take place at the Hub in Sleaford on November 16.

Last year's NK Community Champions.

Categories cover: community business; community spirit; contribution to arts and culture; contribution to a better environment; contribution to climate action; contribution to community safety; contribution to health and wellbeing; contribution to sport; good neighbour; longstanding contribution to a group or organisation; young achiever. Although organised and operated by North Kesteven District Council, the awards are only possible through the generous sponsorship of a number of community-minded businesses, while the Sleaford Standard is a media partner.

Council leader, Coun Richard Wright, said: “The Community Champion Awards are our small way of turning the spotlight on the selfless many who contribute so much to making our lives so much richer in North Kesteven.

“There is such a wealth of volunteering, caring, sharing and thoughtful acts within our communities as people sacrifice personal and family time in order to provide opportunities for and enrich the lives of others. And that is what, through the nomination we receive, we want to celebrate.”