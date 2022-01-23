NK residents top the covid vaccine tables

Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) Vaccination Clinic inside The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Covid Vaccine SUS-210901-143721001

Posting on social media, North Kesteven District Council announced residents in the district were again topping the tables for Covid vaccinations for the percentage of population uptake for booster jabs.

Council Leader, Coun Richard Wright, said: “I’m proud to see how well people in North Kesteven have taken up the opportunity to get vaccinated. “It’s a testament to how much our residents care about protecting each other that we’re continuing to see such great uptake. It also reflects the incredible work by all partners and volunteers involved in the rollout, and we continue to support this work.

“I’m pleased to say North Kesteven has consistently been among the top 10, or failing that the top 10 per cent, for vaccination take-up out of 307 council areas in England. For example, since June 3, 2021, North Kesteven has held the number one spot for first doses in the 18-34 age groups for 18 weeks, while 18-24s and 40-44s for three and six weeks respectively. For second doses, the 18-34s held the top spot for 16 weeks. The rest of the time we’ve been in the top 10 or top 10 per cent for the vast majority of age groups and over the first two doses.

“Uptake of booster jabs is catching up fast thanks to many residents ensuring they’ve had theirs, and in the most recent figures we were in the top 10 bracket for 10 of the 13 age groups.”

But he warned in some age groups the actual numbers of people getting their boosters is still lower than needed, while lots of 12-15 year olds were totally unvaccinated.

“Although some sources report the Omicron variant as being a milder condition than previous forms of covid, it’s now clear this is only the case for those who are fully vaccinated. The booster is therefore essential for maximum protection against Omicron for yourself and others around you, and to help reduce pressure on our health services.”