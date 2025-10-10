No sign of Reform's cost-cutting taskforce in Lincolnshire

The new Reform UK councillors running Lincolnshire County Council (with Dame Andrea Jenkyns and MP Richard Tice). Credit: Lincolnshire County Council

Reform UK’s promised audit of Lincolnshire County Council still hasn’t started, the authority has confirmed.

The ‘Doge’ taskforce – modelled on Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency – claims it will eliminate wasteful use of public money.

Nigel Farage’s party has been writing to councils it won control of, warning it will closely examine how money is being spent.

Reform previously confirmed Lincolnshire will come under scrutiny from the taskforce, which is made up of software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors.

However five months since Reform took control following the election, Lincolnshire County Council say they haven’t received any notice of when this will be.

A spokesperson said: “To date, the council hasn’t been approached by Reform UK to work with their DOGE unit.”

Councillor Sean Matthews, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, previously welcomed the promised visit.

“We were elected with a very clear mandate to cut waste,” he said shortly after being elected.

“Getting a fresh pair of eyes over the council’s books will help us do exactly that, and make sure that we’re focussing spending on the things that residents care most about.

“This new audit will cost local taxpayers absolutely nothing, and will be a team of experts led by a leading tech entrepreneur. The sooner we start, the sooner we’ll save money.”

Opposition leaders have predicted that the taskforce would find very little fat to trim at the council after years of lower government funding.

Councillor Richard Davies, who leads the Conservative group, previously said: “Reform have already agreed the council is well-run, and £400m of savings have been made over the last 10-to-15 years.

“Most of the information about Lincolnshire County Council is in the public domain. Organisations like the Taxpayers’ Alliance go over it, and it has regular internal and external audits.”

Reform hinted about other changes to the authority last month, saying too many systems were ” bureaucratic, fixed and inflexible.”

Councillor Liam Kelly, the executive member for growth, said: “The last regime failed to provide leadership for innovation, value for money, efficiency, flexibility and transparency.

“Under the leader of the council, we will change this culture, and reshape constraining factors to release staff from chains holding them back.”

He said more details would be forthcoming.