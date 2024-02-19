Boston Heroes 2023 photographed at The Beonna at All Saints, Benington, Boston, Lincolnshire. Image by Chris Vaughan Photography.

Following the success of the last two year's Boston Heroes Campaign, Boston Borough Council is calling on people to nominate their local heroes for 2023/24.

A spokesperson for the authority explained: “The awards are designed to shine a light on the people, groups and organisations who go above and beyond to help others and to honour persons who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication (outside any volunteer work done for their employer) across the Boston borough area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award categories are Outstanding Achievement, Group Champion, Individual Champion and Youth Champion.

Coun Emma Cresswell, Portfolio Holder for Communities and People said: "I have always been amazed by the number of nominations and the support this campaign has received in the past, so without a doubt it is definitely something that we needed to continue with.

"This campaign was created to inspire positivity across our diverse and vibrant community. We have seen over the years a flood of support for Boston and we've witnessed the pride that so many Bostonians feel for their community.

"At the heart of this campaign we want to give the people of Boston the opportunity to shine a light on their unsung heroes who have created a lasting-impact on Boston - from the smallest acts of kindness, to life-changing support."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved. Individuals, groups or organisations, working together and looking out for each other are what make our community special and these awards are all about celebrating the very best of that."

Nominating your Boston Heroes couldn't be simpler. We have set up a dedicated page on our website, where those in the community can easily nominate their hero and explain why they deserve to win.

To nominate your heroes, visit www.boston.gov.uk/BostonHeroes