North Kesteven bin crews starting earlier and garden waste service postponed

Bin crews will be starting much earlier this morning in North Kesteven.

Due to the anticipated extreme heat, refuse crews will be leaving the yard at 6.15am, more than an hour earlier than usual, which means that the first bins could be collected from around 6.30am onwards..

This is to support the welfare of collection crews, which is especially important whilst they are working outdoors during the heatwave. They will be supported by additional resources to get the tasks completed before the temperature peaks.

A council spokesperson said: “This means that regrettably we have to suspend the garden waste collections on Tuesday.

“It is our intention to catch up on suspended garden waste collections as soon as we can. Please refer to our website from Tuesday for details of when we hope to return. You can find this and further service disruption information on our Current Service Disruptions webpage.

“If you can share this message with friends and neighbours who may also be due a collection, to spread awareness that would be appreciated.”

They added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support for our crews from customers, who have offered a cold drink. For this we would like to say a big thank you. Just the simple gesture of a cold drink will always be welcome.”