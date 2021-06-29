North Kesteven District Council to welcome back public to its offices by appointment only

NKDC offices EMN-190402-142845001

The council’s executive board met last Thursday approved plans for reopening its doors to customers after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic.

However, the timings will be more limited than prior to lockdown.

From July 19, provided the current Covid restrictions are lifted, the council will be able to welcome back customers by appointment only to its Sleaford offices from 9am to 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 9am to 4.30pm on Fridays at its North Hykeham Info-Links office.

The council’s teams will be able to help any customers who need an appointment to book one for a suitable day and time, after this date. Customers should follow any Government guidance on Covid that may still be in place at the time of their booked visit.

There continue to be procedures in place for anyone who requires emergency assistance, including the council’s out of hours telephone number on 01529 308308.

Tenants can find even more options at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk - from paying rent securely online to reporting a repair and even requesting a home swap, along with a wealth of other handy information. Visit n-kesteven.gov.uk/residents/homes-and-property for more details.

You can also go online to n-kesteven.gov.uk for everything from paying bills securely and applying for help to reporting litter or fly-tipping, 24 hours a day via the council’s website.

Online forms and other tools allow residents to report problems in the area, check if an item can be recycled, find your bin collection days, manage your Council Tax, including a change of details or paying online, or check your eligibility for help.

If a customer cannot complete a transaction online, they can still call the council on 01529 414155. The Customer Services Team are available over the phone on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm, on a Wednesday from 10am to