North Kesteven marks 50 years since the formation of its district council

On April 1, 1974, North Kesteven District Council opened for business, born out of three smaller district councils and taking on aspects of work from the former Kesteven County Council – all of which had served the area for 40 years.

Fifty years on, North Kesteven District Council continues to serve its residents, businesses and visitors.

With staff moving over from the county offices and the old Sleaford Urban, East Kesteven Rural and North Kesteven Rural councils as well as being drawn in from across the country, the council says there was a tangible sense of “a bright new dawn” on April 1, 1974.

North Kesteven District Council’s offices. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for North Kesteven District Council

There was a newly-elected group of councillors and everyone was set to ‘follow the right road’ as the new motto quoting Cicero put it: ‘Rectam Viam Sequi’.

Sleaford Urban District Council had 25 staff serving 9,000 people in the town, while the larger North Kesteven Rural District Council (as was) served 44,000 people from the Lincoln city boundary down to the Cliff Villages and Metheringham, and East Kesteven’s 30-40 staff took care of a further 20,000 people to the east and south.

On April 1, 1974 one council - operating from four separate sites - now covered 365 square miles and served around 73,000 people. Today that population has grown to almost 120,000 living in nearly 55,000 homes and there are 5,000 businesses in the dstrict, with the present day district council employing 420 staff working to provide services or support.

A council spokesman said: “We still benefit from the wisdom and experiences of a number of colleagues who joined in those early youthful days – even one who was here on day one – and councillors in their fourth decade of service. Combining that legacy of longevity with the energy and freshness in approach of recent starters and newly-elected members, contributes to a melting pot of extraordinary loyalty, dedication and purpose totalling maybe 5,000 or more years of ongoing commitment to the people, place and purpose of North Kesteven.”

NKDC offices, Sleaford.

Looking forward into the next 50 years it is impossible to say what the shape of local government will be in 2074 – whether the units will be larger or smaller, what might be devolved from central government or passed up for regional determination.