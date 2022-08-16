North Kesteven residents asked to remember your August Bank Holiday bin dates
With the late August Bank Holiday weekend coming up soon, North Kesteven District Council is reminding residents to check their bin collection dates.
If your bins would usually be collected on Monday August 29, householders are asked to put them out for collection on Saturday August 27 instead and by the earlier time of 7am.
All other collection days remain unchanged.
If ever unsure, you can check at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling
Council officials admit some summer items can sometimes cause confusion when it comes to their disposal at home. They explain that soft plastics such as food wrappers, perhaps from picnics or packed lunches, and carrier bags can be taken back to shop collection points. If not possible, they should go in your black bin only, where the waste will be incinerated to be made into electricity.
Any takeaway food packaging should go in your black bin only, and ashes from any barbecues must be completely cold before being disposed of in your black bin.