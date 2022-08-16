North Kesteven residents asked to remember your August Bank Holiday bin dates

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don't forget to put your bins out early on the August Bank Holiday.

If your bins would usually be collected on Monday August 29, householders are asked to put them out for collection on Saturday August 27 instead and by the earlier time of 7am.

All other collection days remain unchanged.

If ever unsure, you can check at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling

Council officials admit some summer items can sometimes cause confusion when it comes to their disposal at home. They explain that soft plastics such as food wrappers, perhaps from picnics or packed lunches, and carrier bags can be taken back to shop collection points. If not possible, they should go in your black bin only, where the waste will be incinerated to be made into electricity.