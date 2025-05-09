'Not one' resident in favour of solar farm plans at hearings

The Springwell solar farm design for land near Ashby de la Launde. Credit: EDF Renewables UK and Luminous Energy

Residents whose lives could be transformed by a huge solar farm say they hope public hearings haven’t been just a ‘listening exercise’.

Plans for the Springwell solar farm in North Kesteven have been under scrutiny by government-appointed planning inspectors for two days.

Dozens of local people attended the hearings at the County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln, with every speaker united in opposition to the proposals.

The development would cover land the size of 1,700 football pitches near Adhby de la Launde, split into three sections.

Coun Marianne Overton (Ind) at the hearing on Springwell Solar Farm. Credit: LDRS

Developers EDF Renewables UK and Luminous Energy say it would power 180,000 homes and help the transition to renewable energy, but they faced strong opposition from local residents.

Marc Williams, who leads the Springwell Solar Farm Action Group, said after the hearings: “The community are so concerned about this. We usually get two or three people at parish council meetings – whenever this is on the agenda, 70 or 80 will turn up.

“Everyone’s against it, apart from those who will profit.

“We wouldn’t object to plans for a couple of hundred acres, but this is vast. It will be an industrialised complex like Chernobyl. People will go for a drive and see nothing but panels.

“We hope the Planning Inspectorate is paying attention and this isn’t just a listening exercise.”

However he predicted Net Zero minister Ed Miliband, who will have the final decision, “has probably made up his mind already.”

Local County Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind) said: “There hasn’t been a single resident who’s spoken in favour of the development at the hearings – not one.

“This solar farm would change the very nature of Lincolnshire. People choose to live here because of the beautiful rural countryside.

“An industrial solar landscape would be really damaging to our way of life – not to mention people’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Metheringham County Councillor Rob Kendrick (Con) also told the planning inspectors: “The amount of developments are of grave concern to residents.

“Their amenities and property values will diminish, making it difficult to move away for those who don’t want to live next to solar farms.

“Lincolnshire is marketed as the ‘county of big skies’, but it will become the ‘county of big solar’. That must have a negative impact on lives and employment.”

Representatives for the applicant told the inspectors that the large scale was necessary to make it commercially feasible.

The land is owned by the Blankney Estate, and the project designs had intentionally avoided Grade 1 farmland.

However concerns were raised by locals that it would rely on a new substation being built at Navenby, which still requires planning permission from North Kesteven District Council.

Representatives said it was “highly improbable” that the substation wouldn’t be ready in time.

Project Development Manager Rory Carmichael issued a statement saying: “Following extensive consultation and engagement with the community resulting in significant changes to our proposals, our Development Consent Order for Springwell Solar Farm was accepted for examination last year.

“Our application is now being independently examined by the Planning Inspectorate.

“During this six-month examination, members of the public can share their views on our updated proposals directly to the Planning Inspectorate in writing, and at public hearings like the ones held this week.

“We encourage everyone local to the project to have their say.”

The planning inspectorate will make a recommendation to the government, who are expected to make a final decision by spring 2026.