Official opening for first of four new specialist accessible toilets in Boston thanks to £210,000 in Government funding

A new, specialist accessible toilet has been officially opened in Boston’s Central Park.

Inside the facility.

The facility was made possible thanks to a successful bid by Boston Borough Council to the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

In all, £210,000 was awarded to the authority to create four ‘Changing Places’ toilets in the town.

Two of the other facilities – one in Lincoln Lane, another in Wide Bargate – are due to open later this month.

The official opening of the Changing Places toilet in Boston's Central Park.

The fourth will be at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex as part of the Boston Leisure Project; works on this are expected to start later in the year.

‘Changing Places’ toilets are designed for people who cannot use standard accessible toilets, those with limited mobility or specific disabilities and care needs. They are larger in size and are fitted with hoists, privacy screens, adult-sized changing benches, peninsula toilets and have space for carers.

Boston Borough Council was one of 191 unitary and district councils across England to receive a slice of £23.5 million of funding to increase the number a Changing Places toilets nationally.

The first of its four was unveiled last Friday, June 30.

Marlene Fullwood, mother of Joe, local wheelchair user who officially opened the facility, said: “Having these facilities in the town is going to make our lives so much easier, it’s nice to have somewhere we can go that is clean and safe and the space is just fantastic.

“We look forward to visiting the town more often now and being able to stay longer than before.”

A spokesman for the council said the authority was ‘proud’ to now have Changing Places facilities in Boston.