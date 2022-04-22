Lincolnshire has been praised by Ofsted for its work supporting vulnerable children.

During a recent visit, Ofsted found that the authority ensured families received the right help at the right time, with a clear focus on the needs of the children.

This led to a strong focus on reducing risk faced by children and improving their chances in life.

They also spoke positively about the tailored support provided to those children on the edge of entering care. This multidisciplinary team, including mental health services, education mentors and youth offending officers, focuses on restoring family relationships working towards a positive future for the children.

Coun Patricia Bradwell , executive councillor for children’s services, said: “Keeping children safe and ensuring they get a good start in life is a priority for the council. We are proud of the strong and effective support we provide, and the inspectors were quite rightly impressed with what they found.

“This is a ringing endorsement for the excellent work of the hard-working staff who ensure children, young people and their families receive the services they need, especially at the most critical times.”

Ofsted praised the strong relationships between social workers and the families they support and recognised that partnership working was well-established, including good links with health services, schools, and police.

In addition, Ofsted acknowledged that services for children had remained a high priority throughout the pandemic and resources had been protected and enhanced since the last inspection in 2019.