Outgoing chairman reflects on ‘fantastic’ second year in office

Outgoing chairman Coun Stephen Bunney receives flowers at the end of his term, pictured with Rev David Cotton, council chaplain. Photo: WLDC

West Lindsey District Council’s outgoing chairman, Coun Stephen Bunney, says it has been an ‘honour and a privilege’ to have represented the authority in the position for the last 12 months.

Coun Bunney officially handed over the chains of office to incoming chairman, Coun Matthew Boles, who was the vice chairman of the council.

A civic ceremony took place where Coun Bunney was given a special pin for his time as chairman and presented with flowers as a thank you for his service. The presentation took place at the council meeting last Monday night and ends Coun Bunney’s second consecutive year as chairman.

The former teacher, who has represented Market Rasen as a district council since 2019, said he would miss being chairman. However, he said he knew it was time to hand over the role to Coun Boles.

Coun Stephen Bunney presenting his donation to the Brain Tumour Charity. Photo: WLDC

Coun Bunney has served his local community for more than 25 years, has been a town councillor since 2000 and has also been mayor of Market Rasen.

He said: “I’ve had a fantastic time representing the council as chairman. I’ve met lots of wonderful people, had the chance to visit areas across West Lindsey where I’ve met groups and individuals who are making a real difference in their communities.”

Coun Bunney can look back on a variety of engagements and visits during the last 12 months as chairman, including an invite to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party last June, where he donned a second-hand suit, put together from purchases from various local charities and jumble sales. The whole suit was a snip at just £28.50 and included a £3 pair of shoes and a tie costing just £2.

Coun Bunney said: “The suit idea came about following a challenge from a Market Rasen resident, and I thought what better way to showcase it than during a visit to Buckingham Palace.”

Passionate about the environment, Coun Bunney said the visit also gave him the opportunity to highlight the importance of sustainable fashion.

Back in December Coun Bunney was able to present a cheque for £11,600 to the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, thanks to money raised by Lea Fields Crematorium through a nationwide initiative where metals from medical implants, such as titanium joints and plates, are donated and recycled.

Along with Deborah Balsdon, Manager of Lea Fields Crematorium, Coun Bunney had the chance to have a look behind the scenes at the charity’s HQ.

And as his last duty as chairman of the council, he visited Lea Fields Crematorium where it was announced that £13,500 will be presented to The Brain Tumour Charity, the chairman’s official charity. The money was again raised through the recycling scheme, and includes money raised at last year’s Christmas Lights Festival.

Coun Bunney said: “It’s been fascinating to have had the opportunity to visit the many places I have done over the last 12 months and to see behind the scenes and to look at the workings of organisations, charities and business throughout the district.”

He added that he was proud to have been involved in engaging with local communities and seeing how council funding has helped people carry out a range of projects from refurbishing community buildings to creating playparks for young people.

Coun Bunney’s advice to incoming chairman Coun Boles was to ‘do your own thing and make the most of the opportunity’. Coun Bunney also thanked fellow councillors, officers, residents and businesses for their support.

Coun Bunney was appointed as vice chairman of the council where he will support the new chairman.