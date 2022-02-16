Views are needed for a refresh of the Sleaford Town Centre Masterplan. EMN-220214-184741001

North Kesteven District Council is revisiting the town centre elements of the 2011 Sleaford Masterplan and is asking for thoughts through a survey at this early stage.

Residents, businesses and all others who use the town centre are invited to complete the survey, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3uYdeDN

It takes around 10 minutes to complete and will remain open until Monday February 28.

The results of the survey will feed directly into a partial refresh of the Sleaford Masterplan focusing specifically on the town centre only, to consider how it could become an even better place to work, visit and enjoy. This partial refresh comes at an especially significant time, following the covid pandemic and its undoubted impact on fortunes and the way trade and employment is conducted.

It will look at changes in local need and how Sleaford town centre could best accommodate these, and review the aspirations for it as set out in the original 2011 Sleaford Masterplan. The partial refresh will also explore the potential for physical improvements within the town centre area, considering ‘place-making’ and development, along with detailed analysis on the impact of the pandemic.

Council leader Coun Richard Wright said: “This is an important and exciting opportunity to make your thoughts heard personally on what more Sleaford town centre could and should deliver in future.

“It’s a place to be proud of for many reasons, from its unique local businesses and impressive leisure and arts offer to the beauty of the River Slea running through it and the heritage to be discovered at each turn – and those are just a few examples.

“We must keep one eye on the future however to ensure the town centre, especially following the impact of covid, can not only continue to attract visitors but still meet the changing needs of everyone locally.

“Whatever you feel could be made better in Sleaford town centre – whether that’s enhanced green spaces to enjoy, better infrastructure for walking and cycling, improved parking provision or further celebration of its heritage and history, we need to hear your views through this survey.”

AR Urbanism, working in collaboration with Urban Shape and Steer, is providing expertise and engagement through the survey together with North Kesteven District Council.

After the survey closes the results will be compiled and the next steps for building a refreshed masterplan for the town centre shaped. The partial refresh uses monies from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund which aims to enable a safe and enjoyable return to high streets and encouraged use of them.