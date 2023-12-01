Starting with Small Business Saturday, tomorrow (December 2) North Kesteven District Council has announced it will be offering free parking in all its NK-owned car parks in Sleaford on every Saturday during the festive period in December.

Grantham Road car park - NKDC is offering free parking in its car parks on Saturdays throughout December.

Free parking will be available in these car parks in support of Small Business Saturday on Saturday December 2, and on the following four Saturdays (December 9, 16, 23 and 30) with no need to display a ticket.

The council says this is a "goodwill gesture” to support all traders and businesses in Sleaford in the hope of drawing further custom their way at this important time, and in support of residents and visitors too to help them reconnect with everything Sleaford has to offer.It is also an opportunity for more people to discover all that Sleaford offers - its walks, leisure centres, museums, cafes and the Hub.The free car parking will apply only to North Kesteven District Council owned car parks, which are: Eastbanks (next to Sleaford Leisure Centre); Money’s Yard, off Carre Street; Cogglesford Watermill (off Eastgate Road); Station Road; Grantham Road; Westgate (Playhouse Yard); Market Place and Church Lane.While these free Saturdays in 2023 do not apply to Eastgate car park, which is owned by Sleaford Town Council, shoppers can still enjoy its usual low rates – free for the first hour; £1.50 for three hours and £3.50 for over three hours.

There is still free Sunday and evening parking in all of these car parks.

Drivers are still required to park considerately and within the bays, to observe any specific signage and to display a Blue Badge if using a marked disabled space.North Kesteven District Council Economic Development Manager Alan Gray said: “We’re pleased to be suspending Saturday car parking charges in our council-owned Sleaford town centre car parks through December, as an extension to our existing free parking every Sunday and on Bank Holidays throughout the year.

“Although our parking fees are amongst the lowest in all of Lincolnshire, we hope this new offer of free car parking on those Saturdays will further encourage more people to come into Sleaford town centre beginning with Small Business Saturday on December 2 when many smaller businesses will be very happy to see you and help to fulfil your Christmas shopping needs.

“With no ticket on your car to rush back to, you can also spend longer in town at your leisure – whether that’s enjoying food and drink, a little pampering or leisure time, or enjoying some of the heritage attractions.”There are lots of reason to come into Sleaford over the coming weeks for festive shopping and fun, including:

The regular thrice-weekly markets on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays;

Sleaford Farmer’s Market on Saturday 2 December from 9am until 2pm;

Sleaford Christmas Market and Lights Switch On, taking place on Sunday 3 December from 11am to 4.30pm;

Millstream Square and Bristol Arcade traders’ Christmas markets on Sunday 3 December, from 10am and running until 3pm and 4pm;

Sleaford Methodist Church’s tree festival at the Northgate church: Saturday 2 December, 10am to 4pm and Sunday 3 December 11am to 5pm;

Christmas with Chris Clark at Watergate Yard, Sunday 3 December 2pm to 4pm;

Sleaford Salvation Army’s Advent service and toy appeal on Sunday 3 December,10.30am to 11.15am

Mrs Claus at Navigation House in Sleaford on 3 December from 10am to 2pm, with singing and fun while people browse the local goods there.

The Hub’s maker pop-up market and craft workshops on 3 December from 10am.

Also see https://www.heartoflincs.com/events/ for more events in Sleaford and elsewhere in the district.