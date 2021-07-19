PICTURES: Splash of colour in seafront gardens is blooming beautiful welcome to Skegness
Skegness is blooming as visitors flock to the coast to enjoy the heatwave.
East Lindsey District Council grounds teams began planting in June.
A spokesperson said: “We have planted over 24,000 in total, mostly in Skegness itself, but also some in Woodhall.
"The planting was done over the space of less than a week fitting it in between the other tasks like emptying bins, litter picking, surfraking and toilet cleaning.
"It was a combined effort between around 10 of the operatives.
"The flowers are watered daily in the hot weather.”
