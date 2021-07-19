PICTURES: Splash of colour in seafront gardens is blooming beautiful welcome to Skegness

Skegness is blooming as visitors flock to the coast to enjoy the heatwave.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:54 pm

East Lindsey District Council grounds teams began planting in June.

A spokesperson said: “We have planted over 24,000 in total, mostly in Skegness itself, but also some in Woodhall.

"The planting was done over the space of less than a week fitting it in between the other tasks like emptying bins, litter picking, surfraking and toilet cleaning.

"It was a combined effort between around 10 of the operatives.

"The flowers are watered daily in the hot weather.”

1. Skegness Gardens

Compass Gardens in Skegness in full bloom.

Photo: Barry Robinson

2. Skegness gardens

24,000 flowers have been planted by East Lindsey District Council, including Skegness and Woodhall Spa.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Skegness Gardens

Although Compass Gardens are looking stunning, the waterfall with the Jolly Fisherman statue is currently not working, although we understand it is to be fixed.

Photo: Barry Robinson

4. Skegness Gardens

ELDC water the gardens daily in hot weather.

Photo: Barry Robinson

