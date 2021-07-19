PICTURES: Splash of colour in seafront gardens is blooming beautiful welcome to Skegness

East Lindsey District Council grounds teams began planting in June.

A spokesperson said: “We have planted over 24,000 in total, mostly in Skegness itself, but also some in Woodhall.

"The planting was done over the space of less than a week fitting it in between the other tasks like emptying bins, litter picking, surfraking and toilet cleaning.

"It was a combined effort between around 10 of the operatives.

"The flowers are watered daily in the hot weather.”

Skegness Gardens Compass Gardens in Skegness in full bloom.

Skegness gardens 24,000 flowers have been planted by East Lindsey District Council, including Skegness and Woodhall Spa.

Skegness Gardens Although Compass Gardens are looking stunning, the waterfall with the Jolly Fisherman statue is currently not working, although we understand it is to be fixed.

Skegness Gardens ELDC water the gardens daily in hot weather.