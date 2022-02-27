Plan for 96 new homes in Sleaford-area village move forward

A computer generated image of the proposed housing development at Ancaster.

Bellway Eastern Counties has submitted a detailed application to South Kesteven District Council for the new development, which would be called The Willows.

The new homes are proposed for a site off Wilsford Lane which already has outline planning permission in place.

The developer hopes to build a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes on the nine-acre site, with 67 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 29 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Each of the homes for sale would have an energy efficient air source heat pump to provide heating and help customers reduce their energy bills.

Phil Standen, managing director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Bellway is committed to engaging with the local community and all those involved in the plans, including Ancaster Parish Council, on the detailed design of the scheme.

“The homes we are proposing will reflect the local character of the area with the use local materials. We also plan to plant 83 trees of 14 different species on the site as well as provide green open space and a children’s play area.”