Plan for homes on former haulage depot near Boston rejected

Revised plans for 23 new homes on a former haulage depot near Boston have been turned down.

During Boston Borough Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, December 3, members voiced concerns about the density of homes in Wrangle and highlighted fears that the development, proposed for the former GH Kimes haulage depot in Main Road, could cast shadows over neighbouring properties in Elizabeth Avenue.

Three sets of plans had been submitted for the site since 2007. The first two proposed up to 27 homes, while the final plan detailed exactly 27 homes, though none have come to fruition.

The latest proposal included 23 two-storey homes, with 20 designed as semi-detached pairs and the remaining three as detached properties. Five of the homes were allocated for affordable housing.

Senior planning officer Ian Carrington explained that bungalows were not feasible for the windfall site due to flood risk. He also described the new layout as a ‘descendant’ of the previous plans.

“Taking all of the considerations into account, we think the development is sound in principle,” said Mr Carrington.

However, local resident Ian Scott raised concerns, stating there were ‘significant outline issues with the proposals’.

He highlighted that the development would cast shadows on existing neighbouring properties and argued that the children's play area, positioned in the roundabout at the centre of the development, posed a safety risk to both children and road users.

After a lengthy debate, leader Coun Anne Dorrian proposed refusing the application, stating it was unfair to local residents, particularly given the repeated changes to the plans since 2007.

“I've given this application a great deal of thought,” she said. “On the one hand, I’m mindful of the number of people on our housing register who are desperate for an affordable home. On the other hand, I'm mindful of local residents who have enjoyed their properties on Elizabeth Avenue for many years,” she added.

Deputy leader Coun Dale Broughton shared a similar view, expressing concern that the shadows cast over neighbouring homes could negatively impact residents' mental health.

Meanwhile, Coun Peter Bedford cautioned that rejecting the application might leave the council vulnerable to an appeal. He pointed to the Government's housing targets and its active encouragement of brownfield land development.

“In my mind, if we refuse this, we’re really going to be susceptible to an appeal,” he stated.

Ultimately, the plans were rejected with the council specifically citing concerns about the village's density, the development being out of keeping with the locality, and its failure to respond sympathetically to the area's character. As a result, the site will remain authorised as a haulage yard.