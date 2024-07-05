Plan to create a 'safe space' for street art in Boston approved

An example of street art created at a skate park in South Holland.

A new approach on street art, one that would enable a ‘safe space’ to be created for local artists, has been adopted by Boston Borough Council.

The ‘Street Art Policy’ was approved by the authority’s decision-making cabinet last Wednesday (June 26).

Members were told that the approach was developed by South Holland District Council after a petition was launched to create a local street art wall.

On the back of the policy’s success, councillors were told it was now hoped to adopt it across the South & East Lincolnshire Council Partnership (which includes Boston Borough Council).

In her report, Rachel Rowett, interim cultural services manager, wrote: “The policy enables a safe space for local artists to create and develop street art while empowering the council to remove art that does not meet the required standards.

“The policy is based on best practice policies in operation across the country and internationally.”

The approach involves the creation of spaces where street art is approved. As part of this, applications for such locations can be made to the council.

Under the policy, the report states, street art is defined as ‘any work of art on building facades or infrastructure with permission that complements the public space in which it is situated’, that does not ‘detract, defame or depreciate the area’; it could be a painting, land art, a sculpture, or some other form of artistic expression.

Before approving the proposed policy, members were told it would be piloted in Boston. Councillors heard that Central Park had been identified as a potential location for the pilot in support of the ongoing work to achieve Green Flag status.

Coun Emma Cresswell, portfolio holder for communities, said she was ‘really excited by this policy’, especially its focus on engaging with schools and colleges.