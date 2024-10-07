Planning consent granted to regenerate two Alford attractions and attract new visitors to the Wolds

Alford Manor and Windmill expected to attract even more visitors when regenerations are completed

Two heritage and culturally significant attractions are set to expand their offer and attract even more visitors to the Lincolnshire Wolds following the approval of planning consent.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 3rd October, on determining two separate applications with unanimous decisions, East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee granted planning permission and listed building consent for Alford Manor House and the grounds of Alford Windmill.

The consent marks a huge milestone for both projects which, once complete, will see new uses for each attraction, generating greater footfall into the town all year round, supporting the local economy, and safeguarding these heritage assets for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sites, along with Spilsby Sessions House, are part of the Lincolnshire Wolds: Culture and Heritage Programme. The ambitious regeneration scheme is benefitting from £8 million funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to regenerate the assets to secure their future.

Alford Manor and Windmill expected to attract even more visitors when regenerations are completed

The permission for Alford Manor House will realise a new permanent, flexible event space which will see the temporary marquee removed that has been in place since 2006. The new function room will allow the Manor House to provide event space for up to 100 people. The consent also includes minor works to the car park and construction of a canopy to store large pieces of machinery for the Rural Life Museum and workshop.

The consent for the Alford Windmill site includes a new visitor centre incorporating a café and shop, refurbishment of the Miller’s Cottage into a two-bed holiday accommodation, refurbishment of the Sail Store as an educational space, the pigsty to be converted into a children’s play area, refurbishment of the former shop to display Millwright tools and, landscaping throughout the site.

The approvals follow a period of public consultation, including local residents, Alford Town Council, Historic England, Natural England and Heritage Lincolnshire. The Council will continue to work alongside Lincolnshire County Council at Alford Windmill as the project develops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture at East Lindsey District Council said: “I am delighted the Council’s planning committee has supported these ambitious plans which will help secure the future for these attractions.

“The Council is working collaboratively with Alford Manor House and Alford Windmill Trust as well as other partners to bring new uses and extend the visitor offer which is important for the local economy and to grow tourism opportunities in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“These attractions hold so much historic value for local people as well as wider East Lindsey. A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to the milestone of planning approval today and I look forward to seeing these projects being delivered further over the coming months.”

Cllr Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns at East Lindsey District Council said: “Both Alford Manor House and Alford windmill are part of the fabric that makes Alford the historic market town that it is. I am therefore delighted that these schemes have been given the go ahead to bring these plans to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plans offer great potential to really impact the tourism economy of the Lincolnshire Wolds and bring visitors and holidaymakers to Alford and the surrounding Wolds.

“These plans are hugely exciting and the benefits they bring will be far reaching for businesses and organisations in Alford and surrounding areas.”

William Silby from STEM Architects said, “We are pleased to see the planning officers and local councillors support the projects with a unanimous decision to approve both applications.

It has been a pleasure working with the rest of the design team, ELDC and the trustees at both Alford Manor House and Windmill. We are looking forward to continuing with the next stages of both projects. In particular, it is fantastic that these schemes will support the ongoing viability of the Windmill and Manor House and protect these beautiful heritage assets for generations to come.”

A range of pre-construction work will now continue on both sites ready for work to start next year. A planning application for Spilsby Sessions House is due to be submitted later this year.