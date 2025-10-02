Plans approved for over 200 new solar panels at Metheringham depot

Installation of more than 200 further solar panels on the roof of the District Council depot will both save and generate money that can be reinvested into service delivery.

There will be a total of 211 new solar PV panels installed. It is the latest in a long line of suitably-located renewable energy installations pioneered to reduce both cost and climate impacts, with solar PV already on the roofs of the main Sleaford offices, its leisure centres and increasing numbers of council homes.

In unanimously approving the £170,000 project the Council’s Executive Board said that with an expected pay-back period within nine years the scheme not only delivered excellent value for money for taxpayers by saving money, but also an ‘additional revenue stream for taxpayers’ by generating income – income that will help in offsetting the escalating costs of service delivery.

Electricity generation from the new solar panels is expected to exceed current energy demand for the site by over 50% and is the equivalent of saving 13tCO2, comparedto current council consumption, including charging our electric vehicles.

The Council's Waste and Street Scene Depot in Metheringham.

This proposal also helps further in mitigating the environmental impact of waste service operations which were significantly reduced through the use of fuel derived from recycled cooking oil instead of standard diesel.

The proposal will not only be installed on the depot rooftop, but will also be spread across the adjacent industrial units at Scoley Court, through which the business tenants will be able to access the green electricity they generate at a competitive rate.

It was decided that the proposed 111kWp system was technically deliverable, financially viable, and aligned with the Council’s climate declaration and carbon reduction ambitions. It offered a strong return on investment, with a projected net income of approximately £630,000 over 30 years, a payback period of nine years.

The installation would reduce reliance on grid electricity, lower operational costs, and provide resilience against future energy price fluctuations.

Councillor Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: "This investment extends further the Council's ambition in terms of renewable energy, which delivers both financial returns and sustainability returns. It represents another good investment for the Council that makes good economic sense and yet again shows that renewables save money."

Earlier this summer, leaders at the Council re-stated their commitment and active participation in finding local solutions that will continue to address the changing climate and support residents and businesses to do so too.

At that time, the leadership team reinforced the strategic direction through to 2030 to achieve a 95% reduction in its own Council greenhouse gas emissions, and to support the district to also move towards a 95% reduction.