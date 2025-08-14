Plans for dog breeding unit at farm near Horncastle deferred following animal welfare concerns

Lodge Lane, Minting, near Horncastle. Photo Google Maps

Plans to change part of a farm building into a dog breeding unit have been deferred after animal welfare concerns were raised.

The proposal was put forward for the change of use of part of an existing building on land at the back of Meadow View Farm, Lodge Lane, Minting, near Horncastle.

Work on the building is already underway.

Councillors at East Lindsey District Council discussed the application during a meeting on Thursday, August 7.

Agent to the applicant, Mr W Tidd, Charles Holt, said: “The site is a small farm and this will continue to be the case. The dogs will only take up a small part of the site.

“It’s a clean and tidy establishment. The applicant wants to diversify and build a successful dog breeding business.”

But chairman of Minting and Gautby Parish Council, Eric Clark said he was ‘disappointed’ that the application was up for approval.

Coun Clark said: “The farm is nowhere near a commercial scale operation. The dog breeding would also create a noise problem.

“I would be very disappointed if this application was approved. I would like to know how the large number of puppies are going to be trained so that they become civilised members of society.”

Coun Richard Cunningham (Independent), who covers Skegness St Clements ward, raised concerns about the conditions that the dogs would be kept in.

He added: “This year we’ve had a very hot summer but I haven’t seen anything to say that there will be ventilation or air conditioning in the building.”

In response, Mr Holt said: “Ventilation has been included in the plans. This has been put in by the Environmental Health Officer and quite rightly so. There is going to be insulation in the building which will help to reduce the heat in the summer.”

Coun Robert Watson (Green Party), who is on the Sutton-on-Sea ward, said: “On the one hand we are asking them to keep the noise down, but on the other hand, we need to consider the welfare of the dogs.”

But Councillor Neil Jones (Conservative), of the Sibsey and Stickney ward, said he couldn’t see any problems with the application.

He added: “As we all know, licensing deals with the welfare of animals and planning is a different matter. I cannot see any planning objections to this proposal.

“We’re always concerned about new dog sites but as long as they are properly looked after then I think we can go forward with this application.”

Councillors voted to defer the application until a later date and to conduct a site visit to assess the possible impacts of the plans.