Plans for eight RAF Manby flats

An application has been submitted to convert part of a former RAF station and private school near Louth into eight self-contained apartments and parking provision.

The development at Bilney House on Manby Park formed part of the historic RAF Manby, which closed in March 1974.

The site became Locksley Christian School in 1992, before changing its name to Regents Academy and closing in 2017.

A previous change of use application was approved in 2022. Work commenced in June, but internal alterations cannot be made until Listed Building Consent is granted on the Grade II listed Bilney House.

The applicant seeks to bring the “heritage asset” back into use as part of a wider residential plan, with previous approval given to 42 apartments at the Charter House, a mixed use development at The Guardroom, and flats at Bowen House.