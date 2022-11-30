Plans for Mablethorpe to Sandilands Heritage Trail

Plans for a new heritage trail running along the East Coast from Mablethorpe to Sandilands have been submitted.

An application by the Mablethorpe Big Local Coastal Community Challenge will see 23 boards detailing the coast's heritage.

The application to East Lindsey District Council, from Paul Scott on behalf of the Mablethorpe Big Local Coastal Community Challenge, outlines proposals for 23 boards on land behind the sea defences owned by the local authority.

The boards along the four mile route will include information on a range of topics, including the area’s involvement in smuggling, the history of the district’s railways, it’s part in the production of power, and how local flooding has impacted the area.

Advertisement

Documents submitted with the application said: “It is intended to provide both local people and tourists the opportunity to learn more about the area, but also to encourage health and wellbeing activity via walking the trail.

“It may also encourage more visitors to visit the coast during the off season period.”

Advertisement

The boards will also include QR codes and co-ordinate information as well as distances to the next boards.

The scheme has been put together by the Coastal Community Challenge, Lincolnshire Community Foundation, the Local Trust and Big Local, Lottery funding and Visit Lincs Coast.

Advertisement